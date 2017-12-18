Longtime Lafayette Police Department spokesman dies at 63

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Major Ned Jonathan Ewing, 63, who passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017, at his home.

Ewing was an officer for the Lafayette Police Department of 34 years. in Lafayette.

Ewing was born May 3, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He retired with the rank of Major. He served as officer from 1981 to 2014.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at http://www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.