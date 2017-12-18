Gov. Edwards offers tax ideas to close $1B budget gap

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has outlined his tax proposals for closing a $1 billion budget gap. The Democratic governor released a list of recommendations that will form the basis of negotiations with House Republicans who have previously blocked many of his tax ideas.

In a speech Monday, Edwards said he wants to continue to charge businesses higher sales taxes for utilities; newly charge sales taxes on services such as cable television; increase individual income taxes for those who itemize; and change the brackets for calculating individual income tax.

Edwards does not support renewing a 1 percent temporary sales tax set to expire on June 30, causing much of the budget gap on the horizon. But he does back continuing reductions made in 2015 to tax break programs.