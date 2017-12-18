Ragin’ Cajuns will introduce new head football coach through press conference

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Ragin Cajuns have named their 26th head football coach, Billy Napier, and are expected to introduce him today.

The search is now over, as UL-Lafayette’s Athletic Department announced Friday that former Arizona State Assistant Coach Billy Napier will take the lead of the program.

According to a press release sent from the Rajun Cajuns Athletic Department, the announcement came after an apparent 48-hour period of negotiations. Napier comes to UL-Lafayette after one season as Offensive Coordinator at Arizona State. Before then, he was the receivers coach at Alabama from 2013-to 2016. Also, the Assistant Head Coach at Colorado State in 2012 and the offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach at Clemson from 2009 to 2010. Dr. Bryan Maggard, the Athletic Director for the Ragin Cajuns has high remarks for the new program leader.

Dr. Brayn Maggard said, “We are absolutely thrilled to identify a head football coach with the experience and success that Billy Napier brings to the University of Louisiana. He is highly respected within the coaching profession and brings tremendous experience from nationally ranked programs. He is widely considered to be one of America’s top recruiters and offensive minds.”

The Rajun Cajun’s and their fans will soon see exactly what Napier will bring to the table. The press conference to formally introduce him is scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2017.