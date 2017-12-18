Shopping online? Don’t get scammed, experts warn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The holiday season is now in the home stretch, and many are frantically shopping online for those last minute gifts, to put under their Christmas tree.

“The season’s almost over. People are going to get desperate, they’re going to get click happy, and schemers and scammers are going to get happier than ever, because people are going to make mistakes,” said Sharane Gott, President and C.E.O. of the Better Business Bureau.

People are now shopping online for presents to stuff their stockings with, but there could be a catch.

“The first is don’t get click happy. Take your time, start with a list, you know if it’s good enough for Santa Claus it should be good enough for us,” said Gott.

She also says you should avoid using debit cards online, make sure you only use your credit card where you’re comfortable using it, and check that the website you’re buying from is legit.

“Using it somewhere else, you are taking a chance. It’s like electric money, it just flows, so be careful where you flow that money,” said Godd.

As for new up-and-coming ways to buy and sell goods like on Facebook marketplace, Gott isn’t on board with it quite yet.

“No, usually not. But I can’t say for sure,” she said.

If you’re looking to buy an item either online or on social media this holiday season from someone, you can meet them at the Lafayette Police Station. They have designated areas where they’re under 24 hour video surveillance, and they will make sure that your transaction goes smoothly.

“Having a neutrally safe spot to do so, it’s something we felt was needed in the city, so we provided one,” said Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the Lafayette Police Department.

And if you are caught scamming someone this holiday season, you could pay a hefty price.

“Just like any other theft or any other types of fraud, once it’s reported we’re going to investigate it, and you’ll be prosecuted. And you’ll have the same penalties as if you were to do something just ‘face-to-Facebook’ portion being there,” said Ratcliff.

For more safety tips visit the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana’s page.