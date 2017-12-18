State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year old Berwick man last seen in Donaldsonville

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

BERWICK, LA. (KLFY) – State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Berwick Police Department in St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr., 74, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Leita is described as a white male with gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

State Police Troop B spokesperson Melissa Matey says Leita is traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Tundra truck bearing Louisiana handicapped license plate 411460.

A stock photo of the type of vehicle Leita was last seen driving.
(Photo Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

Leita was seen Sunday around 3:00 pm in Donaldsonville asking for directions back to Berwick.

His vehicle was then seen at approximately 6:15 pm traveling north on US 61 near West Pine Street in Gonzales.

Leita was last seen near the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in the Port Hudson area north of Baton Rouge.

Family members say that Leita suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr., should immediately contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s