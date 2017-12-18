State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year old Berwick man last seen in Donaldsonville

BERWICK, LA. (KLFY) – State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Berwick Police Department in St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr., 74, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Leita is described as a white male with gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

State Police Troop B spokesperson Melissa Matey says Leita is traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Tundra truck bearing Louisiana handicapped license plate 411460.

Leita was seen Sunday around 3:00 pm in Donaldsonville asking for directions back to Berwick.

His vehicle was then seen at approximately 6:15 pm traveling north on US 61 near West Pine Street in Gonzales.

Leita was last seen near the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in the Port Hudson area north of Baton Rouge.

Family members say that Leita suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr., should immediately contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.