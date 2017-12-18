Three cold cases reopened in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY)- St. Martinville’s newly appointed police chief, Ricky Martin has reopened three cold cases. Law enforcement will be investigating the deaths of Susan George, Bianca Davis, and Casey Alexander.

George’s body was found in a burning home on the 300 block of Margret Street on March 2016. Davis was shot on the 1000 block of Bernier Street June of 2015, and Alexander died in a home invasion in on Madison Street in October 2014.

“The new administration reviewed all three cases, we’re still active. We just re-examine all the cases,” says Martin. “I’m at with all the local agencies that were involved in the cases and we determined that we were just going to re-interview some of the witnesses and any follow-up information we will further investigate the follow-up information we obtain.”

Cheif Martin says he can’t release specific details about these cases being looked into again, but for Susan George’s sister, he said this case being reopened is a sigh of relief.

“It was pretty overwhelming for her sister. Her sister actually read it on our Facebook page and reached out to me through Facebook,” Martin said. “And then I had her call me and I’ve been talking to her pretty much every day since then.”

The new chief says he feels the need to bring justice for these families.

“As police chief I want people to realize that I’m there for them. I mean I’m appointed but I work for other people, so that’s how I look at things,” he said.