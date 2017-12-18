Two teens arrested in Port Barre; accused of vandalizing vehicle and high school classroom

KLFY Newsroom Published:

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Two teen boys were arrested in connection with vandalizing cars and a classroom at Port Barre High School.

According to chief Deon Boudreaux says officers learned that a 14 and 15-year-old boy stole several cans of spray paint, went to the school and vandalized a couple of vehicles.

Boudreaux added that the teens broke into a classroom spray painted and damaged the interior.

The boys were charged with 1 count of unauthorized entry of a business and 2 counts of criminal damage to property by graffiti and theft.

 

