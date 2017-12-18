UPDATE: Person of interest sought in year-old investigation into the death of a Baldwin woman found inside vehicle on U.S. 90

UPDATE: BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- On Dec. 18, 2016, 45-year-old Reynell Lockett Richard’s body was found near a Hwy. 90 intersection in Baldwin.

Today, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified her estranged husband, Russell Anthony Richard, 51, as a person of interest.

“We are looking at Richard as a person of interest in this death investigation,” St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Traci Landry told KLFY this afternoon. “He’s been ruled as a possible witness.”

Detectives are seeking Richard for questioning, Landry said.

Lockett Richard’s body was discovered US Highway 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut in Baldwin. Officials have not released the cause of death, but her family claims the was found strangled.

Her adult children plan to hold a vigil tonight at Lockett Richard’ church in Baldwin.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts or with information on the case should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, (985) 384-1622, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Tips can be given anonymously by phone or email.

 

