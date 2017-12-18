Vigil held for Baldwin woman found dead inside vehicle one year ago

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) -The family of a St. Mary Parish woman held a vigil tonight at Special Providence Church in Baldwin.

Reynell Lockett Richard was found strangled in her car about a year ago near the Baldwin canal.

Up until Monday afternoon, there were no breaks in the case.

Her family is still seeking the public’s help in identifying her killer.

“Just let us know if you know something, it might be a key to solving this murder. You know, our family is in pain. You know, and her favorite holiday was Christmas, and we just want closure, that’s all we ask,” Renaud Richard, Reynell Richard’s son.

The St. Mary sheriff’s office announced Reynell’s husband, Russell Richard as a person of interest in her death.