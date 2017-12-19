Animal Shelter in Vermilion Parish overcrowded, desperate to get animals into furever homes

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Rabies Control Center in Kaplan is near capacity, and is asking for the public’s help in adopting some of the abandoned dogs and cats they take in.

“We’ve been overcrowded since Labor Day weekend,” Debbie Garrot said.

As of Tuesday, the shelter has almost 50 dogs, (mostly big dogs, including some pit bulls and pit mixes), as well as over 10 cats, which is way past their capacity.

“We have to say ‘no’ to other strays. If we’re full we’re full and that’s it,” said Garrot.

She says that during the holiday season, this is a great time to give a pet in need their forever home.

“The condition that these animals come to us in are terrible. When they leave us, they’re well fed, they’ve had shelter, and when they need medical attention we bring them to our vets,” said Garrot.

She says that it’s an easy process to meet some of these animals, and see which one is right for you.

“We are hoping that the public goes to our facebook page, look at our animals, and then go to Animal Aid for Vermilion area, and fill out an application for an animal they would like,” she said.

All to help the animals in need, during the holiday season.

“Because they have no voice, we are their voice,” said Garrot.

To find out more about their animals, you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VermilionParishRAC/.

And if you are thinking about adopting an animal, visit Animal Aid for Vermilion Parish’s website at http://aavarescue.com