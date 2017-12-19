At long last, KLFY anchor Darla Montgomery is BACK!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Longtime KLFY anchor, Darla Montgomery, returned to work with gratitude Tuesday.

” I didn’t mean to scare anyone but thank you so much for the love.”

Darla anchored the 6 p.m. newscasts Tuesday where co-anchor Rob Macko and Meteorologist Heath Morton welcomed her back to the anchor desk.

She thanked viewers for all their well-wishes and the continued support.

The longtime news anchor took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to announce that she was “rested and ready” to return to the broadcast.