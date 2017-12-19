At long last, KLFY anchor Darla Montgomery is BACK!

Dionne Johnson Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Longtime KLFY anchor, Darla Montgomery, returned to work with gratitude Tuesday.

” I didn’t mean to scare anyone but thank you so much for the love.”

Darla anchored the 6 p.m. newscasts Tuesday where co-anchor Rob Macko and Meteorologist Heath Morton welcomed her back to the anchor desk.

She thanked viewers for all their well-wishes and the continued support.

The longtime news anchor took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to announce that she was “rested and ready” to return to the broadcast.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s