Berard Street to be rebuilt in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – One of the main streets in Breaux Bridge is getting a makeover next year. LA-31, also known as Berard Street, will be rebuilt from LA-94 Mills Avenue to Bridge Street.

Drivers say the project is needed.

“The traffic’s going to flow better, the people will quit complaining, businesses will be happy, it’ll build up the community,” said Virgie Begnuad of Lafayette.

Billy Istre of Breaux Bridge said, “Especially with the Crawfish Festival it’s nice to have a little beautification around here.”

The project area is about a mile long.

Acadiana Planning Commission Communications Director Deidra Druilhet said there will also be drainage improvements along the route. The bike lanes will also be more clearly defined with restriping.

“That surface has been there for quite some time and so this will be a huge enhancement for the commuters, the motorists they’ll notice a huge difference once they ride down that roadway,” Druilhet said.

Bids for this project should go out in April 2018. Construction should start in early to mid-summer. This will be a $600,000 – $700,000 project.

The project also includes a new traffic light at Berard and Martin Streets. There’s a wire span signal there now. It will be replaced with a mast arm signal – which can be raised or lowered if an oversized load needs to get through.

Druilhet said the mast arm is also better in hurricane force winds.

“They don’t effect the signals because they’re on a much sturdier base then of course hanging from a wire span so therefore that’s a huge improvement for that particular area,” she said

Again, the work won’t start until summer which is well after next year’s Crawfish Festival. In case you’re wondering, the festival will be held on May 4, 5 and 6 in Breaux Bridge.