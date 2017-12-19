Caddo Parish man arrested for crimes against children

arklatxhomepage Published:
Hank Cook. Photo Credit, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

CADDO PARISH, La. (arklatexhomepage) – A 60-year-old Vivian man was arrested on Friday for committing crimes against minors.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated a complaint that Hank Cook engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with three juvenile females from 2010-2017. Cook was a family friend when the incidents occurred.

Detective Jared Marshall obtained an arrest warrant for Cook and took him into custody for two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile when the victim is under the age of 13  and two counts of sexual battery.

Cook is currently at the Caddo Correctional Center.

His total bond is $100,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s