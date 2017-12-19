ESPN chief Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem

(CBS News) – John Skipper resigned Monday as ESPN’s president and co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks, ESPN reports.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction,” Skipper said in a statement. “I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem.”

“I have had a wonderful career at the Walt Disney Company and am grateful for the many opportunities and friendships,” Skipper said. “I owe a debt to many, but most profoundly Michael Lynton, George Bodenheimer and Bob Iger.”

ESPN reports that Bodenheimer — who was ESPN’s president for over a decade, from 1998-2011, as well as its executive chairman until May of 2014 — will serve as the company’s acting chairman for 90 days to help find a replacement.

“I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down,” said Skipper. He asked for “appropriate privacy and a little understanding.”

Skipper joined ESPN in 1997 and became the head of the company in 2012. ESPN released statements from Skipper, Bodenheimer and Walt Disney Company president and CEO Bob Iger.