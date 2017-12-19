Lafayette City-Parish council adopts resolution for permanent prescription drug drop off bins

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – A resolution was introduced at the Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting Tuesday night in support of permanent prescription drug drop off boxes being placed at local pharmacies.

All present members of the council voted ‘yes’ to adopt the resolution in the middle of this opioid epidemic.

In 2016, opioids played a part in more than 300 deaths across Louisiana.

Nearly two dozen in Acadiana, and six in the Hub City.

The opioid epidemic is at an all-time high not only in Louisiana but across the country.

That’s why Lafayette City-Parish Councilwoman Nanette Cook is making an effort to get unused prescription medication off the streets.

“95 percent of the crime in our city is drug related. There’s a couple areas in my district that are suffering from some of these problems and I know there’s a lot of areas in the city that have that as well”, said Cook who represents the people of District 7.

Cook supported the resolution to get permanent prescription drug drop off boxes in local pharmacies with the help of The Knowledge Effect ; a community-based federally funded coalition.

Mechelle Richard, Project Coordinator with The Knowledge Effect said, “If we can get public awareness out there and make it more available for us [the public] to be able to drop off prescription, cold medicines, or would have you at our pharmacies that would just make it more convenient for the public.”

Dr. Lashaunda Green is the owner of the Medicine Bin and she supports the idea of drop boxes at local pharmacies.

“We definitely don’t want old medication just lingering around because it can lead to a whole bunch of unsafe practices: overdosages, unsafe indigestion by kids, so it’s something that I definitely think we need to bring to Lafayette and we need to bring it in an environment that is safe and makes sense”, said Green

The entire project, including the collection of disposed of medicine, will be paid for with federal grant money awarded to The Knowledge Affect.