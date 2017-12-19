Lafayette holiday transit schedule released

KLFY Newsroom Published:

The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit division has released the transit schedule following Christmas and New Years

December 23, (Observed as Christmas Eve)

  • LTS (Lafayette Transit System) bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
  • Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Paratransit service runs until 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day

  • No LTS Service.
  • No Night Owl Service.
  • No Paratransit Service.

New Year’s Day

  • No LTS Service.
  • No Night Owl Service.
  • No Paratransit Service.

For more information on transit routes and schedules, visit www.ridelts.com.

