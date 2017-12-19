Lafayette holiday transit schedule released

The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit division has released the transit schedule following Christmas and New Years
December 23, (Observed as Christmas Eve)
- LTS (Lafayette Transit System) bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Paratransit service runs until 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day
- No LTS Service.
- No Night Owl Service.
- No Paratransit Service.
New Year’s Day
- No LTS Service.
- No Night Owl Service.
- No Paratransit Service.
For more information on transit routes and schedules, visit www.ridelts.com.