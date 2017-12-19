Lafayette Police awarded grant to hire 10 new police officers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department could be getting just over $1.2 (M) to hire ten new officers.  On Tuesday, the Lafayette City-Parish Council will vote to accept the grant..

The grant money is from the U.S. Department of Justice COPS hiring program. Lafayette will have to match the grant with a little over $244,000 to get the money.

The program also calls for the increased staff levels to be maintained for three years.

The Lafayette Police department was given the choice to choose one of three areas of focus: Illegal immigration, violent crime or homeland security.

The LPD selected gun violence in particular drug related gun violence. The LPD understands it will take multiple resources to deal with the problem.  Having additional officers they say is one tool.

Lafayette Police say the hiring pool will include at least two Armed Forces Veterans.

