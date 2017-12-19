Lawsuit: Louisiana school district promotes religion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A parent is suing a Louisiana school system over religious activities at school events.

Christy Cole’s federal lawsuit against the Webster Parish School District in northwest Louisiana was filed in Shreveport by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Cole is identified as the mother of two daughters in district schools. The suit says the unconstitutional promotion of religion is “engrained” in Webster Parish schools.

The lawsuit says that includes school-sponsored Christian prayers at athletic events and graduations and daily prayers broadcast over school loudspeakers. It seeks a court declaration that the practices are unconstitutional, and an order that they be stopped.

Webster school officials did not immediately return a call for comment at the district office in Minden.