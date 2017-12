IOTA, La. (KLFY) – Iota and Eunice Police are investigating a phone threat made by a man to the elementary school.

Police say that Iota Elementary went under a precautionary lockdown shortly after 11 a.m at Iota elementary after the school received a threat from Chance Ceasar over the phone.

Anyone with any information about Ceasar’s whereabouts is asked to call Iota Police at (337) 779-3345 or Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626.