Rayne Police, Acadia Parish Crimestoppers searching for wanted felon

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Brandon (Bear) Mouton Photo Credit: Acadia Parish Crimestoppers

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) -Rayne Police along with Acadia Paris Crimestoppers are asking the public’s help in finding a wanted felon.

34-year-old Brandon “Bear” Mouton is wanted for felony possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, simple escape, and resisting.

Police say that Mouton is a black man who with black hair, a full beard and has several tattoos including a star on his forehead and the words “baby” and “Iraq” on his face.

His last known address is in the 700 block of Bella Ave., in Rayne.

Anyone with any information about Mouton is asked to contact Acadia parish Crimestoppers at 789-8477.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s