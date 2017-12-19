Robideaux administration announces disability affairs coordinator

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- Lafayette native and UL grad Liam Doyle was announced as Lafayette city-parish government’s disability affairs coordinator

He assumes the post as a well-known local disability advocate and former cairman of City-Parish Joel Robideaux’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities.

According to Robideaux, the position was created to serve as an official voice for citizens with disabilities within Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

“Liam brings the knowledge and passion needed to accurately represent disability issues on a day-to-day basis. With his help, Lafayette’s citizens will see expedited planning and improvement towards ADA compliance, faster responses to constituents’ concerns and greater awareness of our inclusion efforts.”

Robideaux said the position has long been in the making and is particularly relevant at this time because of the work and continued efforts of the ACCD.

“With all of the ongoing efforts to make Lafayette the best it can be for disabled citizens, it became evident that we could no longer rely solely on the efforts and resources of volunteers,” he said.

Doyle, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, has years of experience with disability affairs and is well versed in advocacy.

Having served on the ACCD for several years, he understands the committee’s vision and will be instrumental in bringing it to fruition. “I know the issues facing Lafayette’s disabled community and look forward to working towards betterment. This is an amazing opportunity for me and Lafayette as a whole, and it’s an honor to be the first to fill this vital role.”

In addition, to his service on the ACCD, Doyle works with several groups at the local and state level to improve the lives of others and was a featured panelist at the Governor’s Office ADA Symposium. His numerous awards include the Ken Vice Advocacy GOLD Award and the Outstanding Individual with a Disability Award, both in 2015. Doyle was a 2016 TedxVermilion Street featured speaker and this fall he was named one of Acadiana’s “20 Under 40.”

“We are collectively committed to Lafayette’s disabled community and I cannot wait to be a voice for those in need,” Doyle said. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of inclusion and community that Lafayette is known for.”

As one of his first official acts, Doyle is coordinating a roundtable event as part of LCG’s “Enable Initiative,” which aims at pulling together a database of services available to those living with disabilities in order to better serve constituents.

This event will feature representatives of advocacy groups and government officials from around the region and state. The event will be held on Thursday January 18, 2018 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the LCG Council Auditorium.