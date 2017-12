LAFAYETTE, La.- A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested for distributing child pornography, according to agencies.

Trevor Mcinnis, 42, was charged with eight counts distribution of pornography involving juveniles earlier today.

This morning, agents with the Lafayette Police Department, Office of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office searched Mcinnis’ home and the images.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.