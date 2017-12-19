Suspect charged in connection to Lafayette March murder

Published:
Jeantrell Pierson. Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a March shooting death that happened in the 100 block of Hansel Drive.

According to Corporal Karl Ratcliffe, Jeantrell Pierson has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of John Jones.

In March, officers found Jones unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Pierson has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Ratcliffe says that Pierson was already jailed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an unrelated charge.

