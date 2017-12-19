Thieves broke into more than a dozen vehicles in Scott before dawn Monday

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Early Monday morning, Dana Hall’s husbands work vehicle was broken into, along with 14 other vehicles in the Scott area.

“Our neighbors across the ditch right here got some video footage of it, which they turned into the police. And their son lives about a half a block down and he’s got some good footage and they turned that in,” Hall said.

The videos have been shared over a thousand times on Facebook. In the video, you can clearly see suspects carrying stolen items.

“Down the street, they got some guns out of a car and you can clearly see one of the guys walking with like big guns in the background. And they are just opening all of the car doors,” says Hall.

Items were also stolen out of Teri Lewis’s sister’s car.

“They came under our carport and took a Wallet with a bunch of personal information. They must’ve gotten startled because they didn’t take anything else no debit cards or anything else that was in the car. They left mud like all over the car,” says Lewis.

Lewis says they live down a quiet street and have always felt safe.

She says,” I leave my window usually unlocked, and you know because it’s like who’s going to come. It’s kind of a country you know. But now we make sure we lock everything, we told all of our neighbors so it’s definitely a wake-up call.”