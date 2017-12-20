BREAKING: Abbeville Police investigating shooting at the same block where teen was killed last night

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Police are at the intersection of Kibbe and Vernon streets where shots were fired just after 1 p.m. today.

The shooting occurred in the same neighborhood as one that killed a 14-year-old boy at about 7:30 p.m. last night. Police said they believe today’s shooting may be retaliation for yesterday’s homicide.

No injuries were reported. Witnesses have been taken in for questions, Abbeville Police Lt. David Hardy told KLFY.

Early this morning, Jalen Levine, 25, was arrested on connection with the last night’s deadly shooting.

He has been charged with first degree murder and violation of probation.

No bond has been set at this time.