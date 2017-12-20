Get ready to ring in the new year with Geno Delafose

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Years Eve at Vermilionville, one of the biggest holiday parties in Acadiana, is happening on is read to kick off next weekend.

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie will take the stage inside of the Performance Center at 9:30.

The doors open at 8:30 p.m. Acadiana residents are encouraged to buy tickets now because they do sell fast.

Tickets for this New Years Eve party are $35 and a glass of champagne will be served at 11:45 a.m.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.