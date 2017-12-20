Lafayette restaurant Dark Roux to close

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- After three years of business, Dark Roux announced that it will close its doors at the end of the year.

The local restaurant on Kaliste Saloom Road marketed its menu as “creative, seasonal new american cuisine and beverages that are carefully crafted and thoughtfully presented in a rustic-chic setting.”

The restaurant’s chef and founder Ryan Trahan announced the business’ closure on Facebook today. He said with the approaching end of location’s lease and the arrival of he and his wife’s first child, he has chosen to take break from the restaurant industry.

“After many months of consideration, working towards the pursuit of a better work/life balance, and being the best parents that we have the capabilities to be, we have decided that it is best for us and our future family that we take a step back from the industry and close Dark Roux. at the end of the year,” Trahan said in the announcement.

He thanked his staff and patrons and added that the restaurant will remain open through Dec. 31.