Rhinehart man arrested for felony sexual battery of a child, troopers seeking more victims in Louisiana

Catahoula Parish, La. (KLFY)- Troopers believe there may be more child victims allegedly abused by a Rhinehart man.

Frank R. Alexander, 63, was arrested yesterday Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit/Alexandria Field Office.

Earlier this month, LSP’s Special Victims Unit received a complaint/information involving Alexander, which focused on the sexual abuse of a child in Catahoula Parish.

Alexander was arrested in Harrisonburg, La.

“LSP investigators have reason to believe that there may be other victims within our state,” the statement by State Police said today.

Anyone that feels they may be a victim of Alexander, or anyone with information regarding such, is asked to contact LSP investigators at (318)484-2154.

Alexander was booked into the Catahoula Parish Detention Center without a bond. The investigation remains ongoing.