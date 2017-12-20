Sacred Heart coach arrested on juvenile molestation charges, school issues statement

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Academy of the Sacred Heart coach and athletic director Mark Aune, 51, was arrested on the following charges:

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Attempted production of sexual abuse images/videos of children

Computer aided solicitation of a minor

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, Aune was arrested through a joint investigation by the AG’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked on a $17,500 bond.

The Grand Coteau school released this statement this morning:

“Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau was surprised to learn of the recent arrest of one of its employees. The school had no knowledge of the alleged conduct giving rise to the arrest and charges and, thankfully, has no information that any of our students were involved. Under the circumstances, the employee will have no association with our school moving forward. We are not at liberty to discuss any further details relating to this matter and defer any further inquiries to the applicable law enforcement agencies.

We are extremely proud of our nearly 200-year legacy of teaching young people who have benefited from an outstanding education immersed in faith and integrity, and we will continue to serve our students and families in a manner that merits our exemplary reputation.”

If anyone has additional information or concerns regarding Aune, is urged to call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506. Callers can remain anonymous.