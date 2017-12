OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Academy of the Sacred Heart coach Mark Aune, 51, was arrested on the following charges:

Indecent behavior with juveniles

Computer solicitation of a minor

Attempted juvenile pornography

The Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation and made the arrest.

He was booked on a $17,500 bond.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.