State Police: Sobriety checkpoint planned for Lafayette Parish

Lafayette, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police Troop I will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint on the evening of December 21, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Lafayette Parish.

The checkpoint will be manned by Louisiana State Police Troop I and local Law Enforcement Agencies as an ongoing proactive effort to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. Troopers will be using the Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Unit to aid their efforts.

Motorists that witness hazardous situations are urged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the Louisiana State Police.

 

