The Latest: GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House’s No. 2 Republican says he doesn’t expect the Senate to insist on adding health insurance subsidies for the poor to a year-end must-pass spending bill.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol that he does not expect legislation on the subsidies, which are designed to stabilize health insurance markets after the repeal of the mandate that individuals purchase insurance.

Trying to add the health measure, which is strongly opposed by House conservatives, was a demand of Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins when President Donald Trump and Senate GOP leaders secured her vote for the party’s tax cut measure.

House Republicans weren’t part of that deal – and with the tax vote over it’s looking like Senate leaders may not be able to deliver for her.