“This street is cursed by the devil.” Residents left reeling, fearful after 14-year-old murdered in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A neighborhood in Abbeville is left reeling after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night and the suspected shooter is now behind bars.

Jalen Levine was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

“It’s just wrong what happened. He just got slaughtered in the street like they slaughtered my nephew. And it’s sad that we keep having to go through this over, and over, and over again. Something needs to be done,” said Melody Boudreaux. She lives right next to where the murder occurred.

“14-year-old, I mean he’s still a baby. He’s still a baby. 14. Come on man,” said Reverend Wayne Landry, Abbeville Councilman for District D.

Landry lives around the corner from where the murder happened.

“It’s not New Years already. It’s no fireworks, that was real bullets,” said Landry.

He says he saw the 14-year-old victim get off the school bus that he drives, earlier that day. He plans to take action for his constituents immediately.

“We’re going to try to do more outreach, we’re going to get with all the leaders in the city, and really, really, really, throw ourselves out there in this new coming year,” Landry said.

The same goes for the Abbeville Police Department, Lt. David Hardy says they will be increasing patrols in the area.

“We’re going to extend some of the shifts, have some guys stay over after their shift finishes, we’re going to have some detectives out, anything we can do to reduce this type of violence we’re going to do so,” said Hardy.

Residents in the neighborhood say that they’re so concerned with all the crime that’s been happening, that they might be forced to move.

“Both of my daughters is in college, I have a 2-year-old grand-baby and I’m about to move them from out of here. I just don’t want them on the street no more, it’s like this street is cursed by the devil,” said Boudreaux.

I (Lester Duhe’) was actually just a block away from where that shooting occurred conducting an interview when more shots rang out shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The police department came out to the scene and told us that the shots that were fired on Wednesday, could be possible retaliation for Tuesday’s murder.