Home near Jeanerette lights up the night

Lights, lights, and more lights.

That’s what you’ll see when driving down Highway 90 toward Landry’s Seafood and Truck Stop.

A small idea of decorating a home for the holidays turned into a major event four years later.

David Landry’s home has 250,000 homemade LED pieces and can be spotted from miles away.

Landry says he was inspired by his niece to decorate his home for the holidays.

Little did he know that he would soon fall in love with the joyful spirit it brings to the community.

The unique decor attracts hundreds of people on the weekends.

This event is welcomed to any and every one.

So if you’re heading down Highway 90, just before Jeanerette, take a look.

You can’t miss it.