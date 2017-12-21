Home near Jeanerette lights up the night

KLFY Newsroom Published:

Lights, lights, and more lights.

That’s what you’ll see when driving down Highway 90 toward Landry’s Seafood and Truck Stop.

A small idea of decorating a home for the holidays turned into a major event four years later.

David Landry’s home has 250,000 homemade LED pieces and can be spotted from miles away.

Landry says he was inspired by his niece to decorate his home for the holidays.

Little did he know that he would soon fall in love with the joyful spirit it brings to the community.

The unique decor attracts hundreds of people on the weekends.

This event is welcomed to any and every one.

So if you’re heading down Highway 90, just before Jeanerette, take a look.

You can’t miss it.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s