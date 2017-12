New Iberia, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Lombard and South Hopkins streets.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, deputies arrived at the scene and found multiple rile casings but no victims.

Later that night, two men arrived at a local hospital with minor injuries related to the shooting.

Raborn adds that anyone with information can call Iberia Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 364-TIPS.