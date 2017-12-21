KLFY Athlete of the Week: Female team of the year

By Published:

As the year draws to a close, The KLFY Athlete of the Week expands for two weeks as we select our teams of the year.

This week, we name our female team of the year.

They are the Division II state champion and undefeated Teurlings Catholic volleyball team.

The team was led by Ariana Hebert who was named the most outstanding player in the Division II playoffs.

Hebert had 41 assists in the postseason.

The Lady Rebels beat Cabrini in the Division II title game.

This was their first Division II crown and fifth straight state championship overall.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s