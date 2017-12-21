KLFY Athlete of the Week: Female team of the year

As the year draws to a close, The KLFY Athlete of the Week expands for two weeks as we select our teams of the year.

This week, we name our female team of the year.

They are the Division II state champion and undefeated Teurlings Catholic volleyball team.

The team was led by Ariana Hebert who was named the most outstanding player in the Division II playoffs.

Hebert had 41 assists in the postseason.

The Lady Rebels beat Cabrini in the Division II title game.

This was their first Division II crown and fifth straight state championship overall.