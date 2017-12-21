Lafayette Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people.

According to Corporal Bridget Dugas, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of North University Avenue.

Four people, 3 men, and one woman were taken to a hospital.

Dugas says that one of the victims is listed in critical condition and the remaining three are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.