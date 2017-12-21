Local restaurants prepare for early crawfish season

ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Crawfish season may have started, but you can’t get the mud bugs everywhere just yet.

Crawfish Town U.S.A in Breaux Bridge and Hawks Restaurant in Rayne and Hawks Boil-Up are both kicking it into high gear for crawfish season.

Corey Hebert, the kitchen manager for Crawfish town U.S.A says, “We’re getting busy. That’s, that’s about it. Things start picking up around here, travelers start coming through and everybody has a task.”

Although the season is not as easily defined as crab or shrimp season, because it’s not legally regulated, those who serve crawfish in their restaurants tell News 10 there’s one main thing they look for.

Megan Arceneaux, the owner for Hawks Boil-Up says, “We don’t normally open up the restaurant until we can guarantee that we’re going to have enough crawfish to not run out every night.”

Hebert, agrees, “If we can get the amount of crawfish that we need to serve, we’ll start.”

And they both have certain ways to prepare for the season. Hebert says, “First thing [we do] is to get all of our graders ready to go and make sure they’re trained, up to par on what the crawfish should look like and what clean crawfish is.”

Arceneaux tells us, “Our crawfish is always select. We don’t purge the little crawfish because if we did, we would lose almost the whole sack.”

Hawks Seafood and Hawks Boil-Up are waiting a few more weeks to start serving crawfish. However, Crawfish Town U.S.A is already boiling them and will continue throughout the season.