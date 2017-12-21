One Acadiana names Troy Wayman as president & CEO

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Regional chamber One Acadiana today announced Troy Wayman as its next president and CEO.

Wayman currently is vice president of economic development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2,000-member organization and economic development group.

His appointment is effective February 15. Jim Bourgeois, 1A’s Interim President & CEO and Executive Director of Business Development since 2015, will serve throughout the transition.

Jason El Koubi vacated the posted earlier this year.

Wayman has worked in a variety of roles in Alabama over the past 20 years, including nine years as VP of Economic Development for Mobile’s chamber.

“Finding a talented leader can be a challenging task when searching for someone to lead a business organization of One Acadiana’s caliber,” said 1A Chairman Frank Neuner, Managing Partner of NeunerPate, in a statement today. “Everyone on the search committee has been impressed with Troy’s experience and professionalism, and we look forward to working with him to build upon the great strides our region has made in the past 3 years.”

Wayman was the unanimous choice of 1A’s 13-member Search Committee, chaired by Don Broussard, CFO of The Lemoine Company, along with Kathy Bobbs, President & CEO of Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The committee worked with Todd Jorgenson of Jorgenson Consulting.

You can read One Acadiana’s full announcement here.