Residents celebrated the holidays at Christmas bash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -Christmas came early for hundreds of Acadiana residents attending the 9th annual “Ageless Healthcare Christmas Bash”.

In fact, more than 1500 people filled up the brown park recreation center in North Lafayette to enjoy the holiday celebration.

Attendees were treated to a Christmas dinner complete with all the trimmings.

There were plenty of gifts for everyone from toys to large screen T.V’s.

Local well-known artists hit the stage spreading more Christmas cheer…including Li’l Nate, Tucka, Roi Chip Anthony, J.J. Caillier and Leon Chavis to name a few.

Ageless healthcare is a family business for owners Gwendolyn and Bobby Caillier.

Their son, Robert Caillier is the manager.