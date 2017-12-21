Standoff involving bank robbery suspect in Westlake, suspect arrested

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) UPDATE: Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT team have arrested the suspect involved bank robbery in DeQuincy.

The suspect, Gordon Cooper, 56, of Singer, was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies at a residence in Westlake. The standoff began when the Sheriff’s Office was assisting the DeQuincy Police Department in serving a warrant to Cooper. Tear gas was used in the negotiation of Cooper’s surrender, according to KPLC.

ORIGINAL STORY: An attempt to arrest an alleged bank robber has led to a standoff in Westlake.

Earlier this afternoon, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-Team was called to assist DeQuincy Police Department to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted in a DeQuincy bank robbery.

Deputies and police are currently in a standoff at a home on Poinciana Lane in Westlake. They believe the suspect is located inside the home.