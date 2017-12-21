UPDATE: Missing Beau Chene High teen located

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: According the St. Landry Parish Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux, the teen reported herself to authorities after seeing the missing person alert on social media.

“She called the sheriff’s office and they went to pick her up,” the department said on its Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Marhavin Wilson, 17, was last seen a Beau Chene High School. . She is wearing a blue shirt with tan shorts with white and black Jordan shoes.

If seen, please contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-tips (8477) or download the P3 app on your mobile device and tip anonymously.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s