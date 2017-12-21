‘Young kids man, it breaks my heart.’ How do we stop teen gun violence in Acadiana?

Shooting, after shooting after shooting.

The latest happened on Tuesday in Abbeville where a 14-year-old was murdered, tearing families apart and communities afraid for their lives.

And it isn’t just one area of Acadiana that’s seeing the brunt of the bullets.

“My 7-year-old plays in the park all the time, and I told her yesterday she couldn’t go. Because I was afraid she was going to get shot,” said Lafayette resident Brandy Hundley.

“I just think about 20 rounds, that’s a lot of people that could’ve been shot…” said Ulysses Demuchest, of Crowley.

Now in Abbeville. “It”s sad that we keep having to go through this over and over and over again. Something needs to be done,” Melody Broudreaux.

Residents across Acadiana are on edge over the continuous gun violence in their neighborhoods.

“It’s in every city, I never thought Abbeville,” said Abbeville councilman Wayne Landry. “But Abbeville, New Iberia, Lafayette, Kaplan, Crowley, Rayne, Jennings….”

“Young kids man, it breaks my heart.”

Councilman Landry said he wants to spark the change in the community, following the 14-year-old being murdered in his district.

“Because once you reach a certain age, like 13, 14, or 15, it’s like bending a tree. You can bend a tree as long as it’s small and tender, but once it gets certain height, you can’t bend that tree. Same thing with kids.”

In 2018, Landry said he plans on bringing community leaders into his district to try to engage with some of these young adults, and get them to turn the leaf.

“So you’ve got a generational gap. Trying to figure out how to rig the monotony, how to distort and how to make it that somebody have to break that and do the right thing. But we working on it,” he said.

If you see a crime in your area, call Crimestoppers.

Acadia: (337) 789-8477

Iberia: (337) 364-2222

Lafayette: (337) 232-8477

St. Landry: (337) 948-8477

St. Martin: (337) 441-3030