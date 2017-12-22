Construction finished on state’s second mobile pet shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Today, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., unveiled a second mobile pet shelter for emergencies.

This additional pet shelter was made possible through a $72,100 grant from the Banfield Foundation.

The Banfield Foundation is the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital, which recently launched a disaster relief grant program to help ensure pets impacted by disasters receive much-needed care.

“When people are in harm’s way, it gives them a sense of comfort knowing their household pets are safe and nearby once an evacuation takes place,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement on Friday.

In the past, victims have refused assistance unless their pets were accommodated.

Similar to the first LDAF mobile pet shelter that rolled out during the 2015 hurricane season, this second unit is a 48-foot transport truck equipped with up to 55 metal cages, feed, water bowls and a wash down system. It has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.

In all, the LDAF can accommodate up to 3,000 pets at established mega pet shelters. The mobile pet shelter is primarily used when no-notice events, such as the August 2016 flood, occur where pet sheltering facilities are not available.

It can also be used in search and rescue missions and will be available, upon request, to other states during a disaster.

The LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to evacuate, transport and shelter household pets during declared emergencies.