Crowley Police: three men shot multiple times by two masked suspects

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Three men were shot multiple times outside of a housing development on Dejean Circle tonight.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said one victim is in critical condition. Witnesses said two masked suspects opened fire on the three men shortly before 5:20 p.m.

A motive has not been determined at this time, but theft has been ruled out, the chief said.

Police are now at the scene, which Broussard described as a “mostly quiet” neighborhood, searching for the two suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

