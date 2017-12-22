Four injured in Thursday night shooting, witness speaks out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people Thursday night and left one in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the Citgo parking lot in the 1500 block of North University Ave.

Blake Fuller, who was working as a cashier at the gas station when the shooting happened, tells News 10 that he feared for his life, and is distraught about what happened Thursday night.

He says that around 9 p.m., he heard gun shots outside of the gas station. He tells us that with three customers and his manager inside the store with him, his first instinct was to get everyone to safety, “I had to make sure everyone was ok because I would feel responsible in a way because, you know, I didn’t react in a certain way or the way I feel I should have.”

And he’s glad he did– as a stray bullet came flying through the window.

Fortunately, no one inside the store was hit but Fuller says shootings like these are far too common, “You know, these shootings [happen] all the time. They’re senseless. There’s no sense in it.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.