New home selected for residents of shrinking Louisiana island

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
NOAA / MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana officials have selected a 515-acre sugar cane farm for relocation of several dozen residents of a shrinking island.

Nola.com|The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate report that Isle de Jean Charles residents are to be relocated about 40 miles to the northwest, in Terrebonne Parish. The land is less flood-prone and closer to stores, schools and health care.

Isle de Jean Charles is home to members of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe. It has lost 98 percent of its area since 1955 due to factors including erosion, sinking of coastal land, and Mississippi River levees that cut off replenishing river sediment.

Sea level rise triggered by climate change is expected to eventually drown the island. In 2016, a federal grant of $48 million was approved to help relocate residents.

