State’s unemployment rate declines for seventh straight month

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office released a statement on the state’s latest decline in the unemployment rate – dropping to 4.7 percent in November 2017.

The last time the unemployment rate was lower than 4.7 percent was May 2008.

“This is seventh consecutive decline in our unemployment rate and that means more and more Louisianans are finding jobs and helping to grow our economy,” Edwards said in a statement. “By continuing to invest in our people with more workforce training and attracting companies to our state that will provide even more permanent employment, we are building a stronger foundation of potential employees and opportunities to work.

There is certainly more to do, but there is also good reason to believe that Louisiana is on the verge of the type of prosperity that we have not seen in many years, and this recent decrease in our state’s jobless rate is further proof of that.”