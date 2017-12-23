Last minute safety tips while shopping at the mall during the holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Holiday shoppers may not be the only ones at the stores this weekend- frantic shoppers means easy targets for crimes of opportunity.

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin spoke to officials about how you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Lock Your car and be aware of your surroundings. Sounds simple right? But officials tell me those two tasks are the most easily forgotten when you’re out holiday shopping”

“So between locking your vehicle making sure things are secure, you should be OK.”

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliffe with the Lafayette Police Department tells me it’s easy to get caught up in the holiday craze and forget to lock your vehicle.

“A lot of criminals that are going to break into cars aren’t going to force entry they’re gonna just go around and look for open car doors and they find them really really often because people don’t lock their vehicles.”

And that knowing what’s happening around you is key in ensuring you don’t fall victim to a crime of opportunity while shopping.

“Be aware of what’s happening around you. Try not to be so tied up on your phone or with whatever you have in your hands that you don’t recognize that there may be danger around you.”

He also says that where you place things in your car and what time of the day you shop could deter someone from breaking in

“Keep presents, keep high dollar items or expensive valuable items out of sight so that people don’t get tempted to go into your vehicle. And beyond that, when you’re shopping try to do it in the daylight hours. Try not to shop, you know, after dark if you can help it.”

Lastly, he tells me it’s important to stay patient as high crowds and stressed out shoppers may lead to accidents on the road.

“And I’ll also tell people listen it’s going to be crowded stores this weekend, there’s going to be a lot of vehicles on the roadway, a lot of people shopping, just have a little bit of patience. You know, it will keep you from from getting aggravated from getting in an accident and having issues like that.”

“Reporting in Lafayette, Rebeca Marroquin KLFY News10.”