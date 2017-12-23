Man shot, killed in early morning shooting in Eunice; three others injured

A man is dead and three other people were injured in a shooting before dawn Saturday near the Southeast Neighborhood Center in Eunice, police say.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of City Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, police said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin can been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626.